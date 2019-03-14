Speech to Text for Equality Act returns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

21./// big steps toward full equality for the lágábátáq community. the equality act was reá introduced in washington today. it prohibits any discrimination stemming from gender á sexual orientation or identity. kimt news 3's isabella basco wanted to find out what the lá gábátáq community has to say about this legislation and has more. isabella? alisa walzá flannigan is joining in on a blessing... sung at a church she's been a part of for a decade. she is openly bisexual áá and happy to be part of a community accepting of her and her story áá since she knows that is not always the case. "there are places that would probably feel less safe for my family." but even walzá flannigan has had her struggles with discrimination. "i struggled to find healthcare that was welcoming and understanding. " it's something dee sabol áá the executive director of the diversity council áá says is still too common. here is one example... an apartment complex turned a man down due to his sexual orientation. "a couple of days went by and he called them back and they said did you really think we were going to rent our apartment to a black gay man?" jessi heath is a member of the lgbtq community and says washington's latest moves are long overdue. "this should have happened 20 years ago... i feel like we are still so far behind and we're just playing catchá up." but heath says legislation is just one step in the right direction. "various communities that are gonna support people, when we have various religions that support our lgbtq people, then we're finally on the right track." again á that was kimt news 3's isabella basco reporting. minnesota and iowa are considered to already be working toward equality according to the human rights campaign... but there are still 28 states that have no explicit laws that shield them from any discrimination. major companies like apple... dow and levi strauss and company have put their support behind the