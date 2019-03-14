Clear
Opies opens

It's new life inside the Southbridge Mall

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

federal while mason city continues working its way through the twist and turns of the river city renaissance projectááwhich would include a hotel á mutlipurpose arena á coference center and skywalk... more businesses are opening up in the southbridge mall. pets plus opened their doors in late januaryáá they're still working things out and stocking shelves. but now opies has also opened their doors... selling skateboard equipment. interestingly á both are within sight of where the multipurpose arena is being built. in fact you can hear that construction going on while you're near the storesáábut its something owners say they don't i hope that it just all works out and things get better and the mom will be wonderful if we can attract an anchor store in that mall continues to grow and it's a community so all of the stores here support each other and it be fabulous if you can keep going. bublitz says she's still looking to expand áá and hopes to have a groomer on hand later this year./// still to come on kimt news 3 at ten.
Dense Fog and scattered rain outline our evening.
