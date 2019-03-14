Speech to Text for Regional Transportation Coordinating Council

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as it develops. as rochester continues to grow, more people are commuting in and out of the city for various reasons. and that's why the minnesota department of transportatio n is funding a new committee. the regional transportatio n coordinating council of southeast minnesota is in the first phase of planning their mission. currently á the group is gathering community input and insight from stakeholders. the whole point of the committee is to make sure people all through the region have access to public transportatio n... no matter where they live and no matter the time of "we're all in it because we all know that the southeast minnesota region will be better once we get a regional transportatio n coordinating council in place." they hope to have the group solidified and implimenting changes by