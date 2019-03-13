Speech to Text for Folwell night at Bear Creek Services

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fifth grade students and people with disabilities are coming together to make new friends á and enjoy some pizza. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the story.xxx students at follwell elementary like these guys here are here at bearcreek services to spread a little bit of light on a gloomy day. "we both like little house on the prairie!" "all of us fifth graders are really lucky to be here and we're just here to have fun and chat and get to know each other." this is the 14th year of the unique partnership between bear creek. "bear creek is awesome! bear creek is awesome!" and folwell elementary school... which brings people of different ages, and abilities, together for one special evening. "to get to know new people and to make new friends!" despite the varied makeup of this crowd á áá for charmain ááá the evening reveals kindred spirits. "they're just, everyone here is the same and we're really alike so just be kind to everyone and you can't go wrong." for john, the evening boils down to an opportunity to make new friends. "to me, it's nice to meet people that you don't know even if they're younger than you and see what their interests are." despite her youth, charmain has her eye on the big picture. "i'm trying to learn how to be kind no matter what. the world would be so much of a better place if everyone was just kind and i'm one step closer to making that happen." in rochester... "you wanna be on it? yeah! over 150 people attended tonights event.///