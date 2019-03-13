Speech to Text for Sensible Salting Practices

we're seeing now means the salt we put down on our sidewalks and driveways is washing away into our water supply. that's why groundskeeper s and property managers are coming out to learn about promoting smart salting practices.xxx the result of how salt gets into our waterways. bret adler is a groundskeeper at mayo á and says he's learned about the impact salt can have on the environment. participants at today's workshop tested to become smart salting certified... after learning how to balance and protect our water supply á while still keeping sidewalks and parking lots we see the highest levels of chloride in our water generally when we have warm days, when we get melts like this and into the spring as we get more melting and it brings it into our water bodies. according to the presenters á one teaspoon of salt can pollute 5 gallons of water. the presentation was coá sponsored by rochester's stormwater management and the minnesota pollution control