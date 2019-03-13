Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sensible Salting Practices

Sensible Salting Practices

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Sensible Salting Practices

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're seeing now means the salt we put down on our sidewalks and driveways is washing away into our water supply. that's why groundskeeper s and property managers are coming out to learn about promoting smart salting practices.xxx the result of how salt gets into our waterways. bret adler is a groundskeeper at mayo á and says he's learned about the impact salt can have on the environment. participants at today's workshop tested to become smart salting certified... after learning how to balance and protect our water supply á while still keeping sidewalks and parking lots we see the highest levels of chloride in our water generally when we have warm days, when we get melts like this and into the spring as we get more melting and it brings it into our water bodies. according to the presenters á one teaspoon of salt can pollute 5 gallons of water. the presentation was coá sponsored by rochester's stormwater management and the minnesota pollution control
Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Dense Fog and scattered rain outline our evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Regional Transportation Coordinating Council

Image

Folwell night at Bear Creek Services

Image

Sensible Salting Practices

Image

Packers' run ends in Minneapolis; fall in state tournament

Image

Tracking Dense Fog

Image

Affordable and Sustainable Housing

Image

Retail Closings' Impact on Economy

Image

Crisis intervention training to take place in Rochester

Image

Bus slides into ditch in Osage

Image

Predicting the risk for flooding

Community Events