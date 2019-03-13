Speech to Text for Packers' run ends in Minneapolis; fall in state tournament

coming... but the austin packers are back in action á at state. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland was on the campus of the university of minnesota today, and has the austin packers girls basketball team hadn't made it to the state tournament in more than a decade but after a couple of upsets in the section tournament, they had a date with robbinsdale cooper in the 3a quarterfinals today. the packers facing the defending champion hawks for a chance at a semfinal berth. right out of the box rc would give it inside to the sophomore kiera wheeler in the post. she muscles her way through the defense for the tough basket. a competitive first half of action for austin, it's the senior abby lewis on the baseline and she knocks down the three pointer. back to the hawks their offense was clicking, asia smith buries the jumper to give them a good lead in the first. packer nation was well supported today, lewis again this time driving to the lane and gets the friendly roll off the glass to go but her team is down 16 at the break. we go to the second half it's more of the same from cooper, aja wheeler slices through the lane for two more points. austin's state dreams are on the line, lewis at the corner buries another triple. but robbinsdale would be too much as they advance to the semifinals winning 72 to 40. although the loss, the team had nothing but good things to say about their first state tournament together. "i'm really proud to be the coach at austin, i'm really proud of these girls, i love these girls. these girls would do anything for each other and they've sacrificed so much for one another this year. i guess we'll wait for a championship another year." "it's amazing just the see all the support from the community and everyone, our team was always positive and supportive and our student section it's just like great to get here you know." while the