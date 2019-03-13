Speech to Text for Tracking Dense Fog

a dense fog advisory remains in effect through the evening commute but fog looks to remain a problem through overnight and into thursday morning as well. aside from fog, a lot of us have been dealing with scattered rainfall across the area. similarly to last night, rain will lighten up into the evening hours with lows remaining near 40 degrees. thursday introduces a new challenge especially as we slip into the night. the day will start on another soggy note; drizzle with dense for and isolated rain showers for some. temperatures will climb into the 40s before falling as we enter into the cold sector of the powerful low pressure system. rain/drizzle will quickly change over to snow and although accumulation looks to stay low, refreezing on roadways will become a big problem for motorists. friday morning's commute will be heavily impacted as temperatures will return below freezing. with the rapid melt, heavy rain, and deep frost depth, runoff may cause flooding in spots across the area as streams rise and ice jams will be possible. poor drainage areas will experience flooding as well, remember, turn around don't drown! we should see a fair amount of sun for this weekend with highs steadily increasing back to the middle 30's. a bit more cloud cover is expected tuesday with a slight mix chance through the day. temperatures continue to warm to the 40's next week as we welcome in the spring season! tonight: scattered rain/dense fog. lows: near 40. winds: southeast at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. thursday: scattered rain/dense fog. highs: mid 40s and falling. winds: southeast at 5 to 15 mph. thursday night: rain to thank you sara.///