Speech to Text for Affordable and Sustainable Housing

hot topic in most communities across the nation á affordable housing. and in rochester affordability is being combined with sustainability. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live in rochester with the details . annalise. katie á george... i'm here at the rochester public library. earlier á people packed a meeting room here to listen to destination medical center leaders talk about sustainability á and their latest project. nat: cost effective measures nonprofit organization first home properties... a part of the rochester area foundation and cáráw architecture presented their unique approach to affordable housing at the rochester public library. they shared details on 2 uncommon homes being developed. "in older neighborhoods in the community and they will be small single family homes" steve borchardt is director of the coalition for rochester area housing á and involved in first homes. he defines the project as a meeting of affordability and sustainability. "the question that we're wrestling with is how much cost can we add and still have the home be affordable to people that are making less than 80 percent of area median income." a challenge he says has never been successfully completed... so the project will be an experiment to find out if it's possible. "to a very high level of energy efficiency so that the long term cost of home ownership is held down." the presentation was met with questions nat: those of us who are using solar positive remarks nat: that's how you drive down those costs and concerns... shelia blackmon expressed concern about how the housing needs of people (below that income level will be met. "it just doesn't seem affordable for the housing crisis here in rochester." borchardt says by targeting people in need of affordable housing... it may help people transition from renting a home to home ownership. "we are looking to be able to provide homeownershi p opportunities to people as far down the income continuum as possible, because it has been a primary wealth building tool for low and middle income families for generations." borchardt tells me this particular project is specifically designed for people at 80 percent of rochester's median income level... which is about 55áthosuandá dollars. more experimentatio n will be necessary to see if its possible to find sustainable á affordable models for people below that income level. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. developers hope to complete the homes sometime between this summer and early 20á20.