Speech to Text for Retail Closings' Impact on Economy

from shopko to payless a growing number of retailers are closing their doors for good. that's despite a strong economy in the med city. kimt new 3's maleeha kamal is taking a closer look at how the closures are affecting our local economy. look like: while some people might be concerned about the job loss in the area. the chamber president told me that the rochester has the lowest unemployment rate in the country. sot: it makes me kind of sad because we should have stores open its good for our economy and it provides jobs for other people." but chamber president kathleen harrington says rochester is ahead of the nation. sot: "we have a very strong economy." harrington says as big retailers leave the area new companies are in line to set up shop kathleen harrington/ch amber president sot: we're so fortunate to have great innovative entrepreneurs in this community some that have been here for many years and some that are coming. the chamber for example has had 50 new members coming into the chamber." ... and moments like this give local businesses room to grow. kathleen harrington/ch amber president sot: that small business sector is very harrington says rochester's strong workforce is divided into three top contenders... medical, agricultural and small business.