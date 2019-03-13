Speech to Text for Crisis intervention training to take place in Rochester

in rochester responds to at least 600 crisis calls a year. and we're told that number is only increasing. that's why for the past decade... the men and women in uniform have been holding crisis intervention trainings like these. organizers hire actors to play out different scenarios... in order to teach officers and deputies how to talk with people in crisis. and those who serve our community says it's helped.xxx it gives us a whole new understanding of what these calls take, and it really is to help people. we're not in the business of just enforcing laws. when people need help, we want to be the ones that they call and know that we're going to be able to help them as well. the training will take place tuesday through friday of next week.///