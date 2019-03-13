Speech to Text for Bus slides into ditch in Osage

i'm george mallet. first tonight á a number of school districts in our area are taking precautions to ensure the safety of their students and bus drivers á saying they will be keeping buses off of gravel roads due to concerns about icy conditions. take a look at this. just this morning á we saw what can happen when those buses get sent out á as a bus slid into a ditch and hit a power pole that fell on top of it. kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox sent this picture in around 10:30 this morning. he says while it only took a matter of seconds for the bus to get stuck... it took a wellá coordinated effort to get mother nature has done it again. it's very icy. i think we're all ready for spring. today a very scary scene for parents... a school bus with nearly a dozen students on board slides off the icy gravel road... into a ditch. abby and amanda martin live just down the road from where the accident happened. we got our stuff on and walked by and saw the headlights on and was like whoa. the osage fire department and the mitchell county sheriff's office were on scene to help out... but they too found themselves slidding. vince morische is a farmer lives up the street. he brought out his tractor to lay down some gravel to help provide a little traction. last i see they needed help they couldn't even stand so i just grabbed a pile of gravel, just a bucket to get you something to stand on. you can't hardly stand otherwise. he tells me that locals in the area know to drive extra slow... but that gravel roads are so icy... it takes only a split second to lose control. he's hoping warmer weather will soon make the poor conditions a thing of the past. just really treacherous. the water on that ice we got a few days. hopefully this ice will break up and in a couple days it'll be a memory. reporting in the crash led the osage school district to pull all school buses from gravel roads./// the superintenden t of the osage school district says the safety of both the students and the bus drivers is their main concern. starting today... the district will only have buses travel on gravel roads depending on the weather... but htey are taking it day by day.xxx gravel roads are not going to be in shape for a long time. that's the ice or whether they turn to mud, basically that's what's going to happen here. they're not solid and stable enough with the frost level we've had. the district says it is working to figure out routes the buses (can take to get to students that will prevent them from traveling on gravel.///