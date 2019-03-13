Speech to Text for Predicting the risk for flooding

there's serious cause for concern with flooding. the uás army corps of engineers is traveling across minnesota to measure the snow in order to help predict the risk of flooding. today á they made a stop in rochester. kimt news three's calyn thompson caught up with the team... and shows us how the process works.xxx it's a quick stop at eastwood park... for two men working in a field of snow. "i've been doing this job for 8 years now and this is the snowiest season i've saw with the snow surveying." as they trudge through the snow á bill odell and his colleague collect data that will be helpful to the national weather service once spring comes. "they did forecast an increased chance of major flooding in the basin though." they're working to find the snowá water equivalent. "if all the snow melted at one time, that's how much/water would be on the ground in place of that snow." they take 5 measurements total... put the snow in a plastic bag, then on the scale. "five and a quarter." odell says one ounce of snow equals about one inch of water on the ground. and with the totals they're seeing in rochester... "that just means we're gonna have a lot more potential for a lot more water here." technicians survey areas like this softball field at eastwood park because there's not a lot of foot traffic. giving them a clear indication of what the rest of the city could look like. "at this particular location, we had an average snow depth of 17.1 inches and we had a snow/water equivalent average of 5.70 inches of water." as they venture forward on their journey... they're ready to conquer their next site á as well as nature's next season. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// the crew also plans to make stops in zumbrota... cannon falls... as well as the mankato area.///