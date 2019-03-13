Speech to Text for Tracking Mild Air, Fog, and Rain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( there has been an expected lull in the rain through the overnight hours but some drizzle and dense fog has kept roadways wet. luckily, temperatures remain mild and above freezing so icy conditions are not expected. showers and storms are making their way back in as of 3:30am and start a very soggy day with moderate to heavy rain showers likely through today with a few thunderstorm s possible. melting continues quite rapidly with highs in the middle 40's. the rain will lighten up again for tonight but the fog will continue with lows remaining in the upper 30's. again for thursday we will see highs in the middle 40's with scattered rain showers. a cold front will swing through in the evening bringing a blustery northwest wind, rapidly dropping temperatures, and some snow showers leading to minor accumulations. refreezing of the water will be possible thursday night and may lead to a slick friday am commute. with the rapid melt, heavy rain, and deep frost depth, runoff may cause flooding in spots across the area as streams rise and ice jams will be possible. poor drainage areas will experience flooding as well, remember, turn around don't drown! strong winds will keep things cooler á near freezing á for friday with decreasing clouds. we should see a fair amount of sun for this weekend with highs steadily increasing back to the middle 30's. a bit more cloud cover is expected monday with a small snow chance monday night. temperatures continue to warm to the 40's next week. today: moderate to heavy showers/thund erstorms possible/areas of fog. highs: mid 40s. winds: southeast at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph. tonight: isolated light rain/areas of fog. lows: upper 30s. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. gusts near 25 mph. thursday: scattered rain showers to evening snow/blustery/ late refreezing possible. highs: mid 40's. winds: southeast thanks brandon.