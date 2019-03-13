Speech to Text for Farmers dealing with March melt

flood watches are in effect today as rain continues falling and the snow keeps melting. area law enforcement is getting the word out on social media. inet minnesota department of transportatio n closes down closing part of highway 60 because of flooding on the road... no word on this risk of flooding has farmers on high alert. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with how they're dealing with this week's forecast. tyler and arielle, farmers i spoke with say the rain isn't the problem right now... it's the melting snow that could cause some major problems. i'm just praying for some warmer weather eric walker is a corn farmer in north rochester. he says if flooding does happen... they won't be able to start planting until the water clears away. which could delay the planting season. and if it takes too long to dry up, walker says he may have to we could switch into soybeans, or there's other things we could switch into ... but corn's king. i'm a corn grower. i like taking corn to the ethanol plant.im hoping i don't have to, but if i have to plant soybeans it's an option. even though flooding is a concern, walker says he's really eager for the ground to thaw, so he can get out in the fields. live in thank you annalisa. we caught up with that farmer at the 37th annual farm fest. a farm show happening in rochester. today is the second day, it starts at 9 am at the graham arenas park.