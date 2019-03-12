Clear
School Mentoring

A visit to Longfellow Elementary to serve as a mentor

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 11:02 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

Speech to Text for School Mentoring

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today, rochester's longfellow elementary school invited firefighters, police officers, community leaders and even a few tv reporters into the classroom. we served as mentors helping a group of really smart ten year olds with a writing project. principal kris davidson got things started pairing students with mentors. weird ááá that mentor tucked in behind john law looks like kimt news 3's tyler utzka. our 10áyeará old guides soon ushered us into classrooms to begin the tough work of copyáediting a six paragraph writing project. yahye and i polished up his essay on jazz great louis armstrong, teachers are eager to introduce new voices into their classrooms. "by this time of the year we become charlie brown's teacher and it's wah wah wah... and now it's a new voice a fresh face. watching these kids here today they are so engaged, involved in what they're doing." yahye and i are kindred spirits. my old man was a jazz drummer who studied with jazz great louis bellson áá á so we each learned a lot about the other's perspective on old school jazz.
