Sump pump season

Basements might suffer over the next few days.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

keep caving in and causing headaches around the area... basements are a problem of their own. but that's where sump pumps come in. we met sales associate mick weiner at northern tool and equipment in rochester today. he says he'll probably sell 30 to 40 pumps this week áá much more than the average 10 to 12. wiener has some advice for anyone who just bought a sump pump for their home.xxx "the best thing to have is to have a basket in your basement floor cutáin and have a sump pump with a float switch on that way it automatically comes on and off. the other sump pumps like this hook up to a garden hose. they have to watch them because they don't run dry." wiener says letting a sump pump run dry will burn the motor up./// soon á people in southeastern minnesota who experience
Tracking warmth and rain showers.
