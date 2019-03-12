Speech to Text for Admissions scandal

in 20á20./// the process of getting into college can be stressful. and when it comes to elite schoolsááá it can become gruesome. case in point: celebrities felicity huffman and lori loughlin are implicated in a case to buy spots for their kids at top schools. kimt news 3's isabella basco tonight with the increasingly twisted saga of college admissions. isabella? george... i spent the day here at the rochester public library where parents weren't shy about their opinions when it comes to the lengths the wealthy and powerful will take to take spots at prestigious universities.xx x "it's kind of a shame to see so much value in that particular elitism and then use resources in that way, in unethical ways." paul thiboutot works in admissions at carleton college áá and says the college admissions scandal is a reflection of cutthroat competition among the wealthy and powerful. "you can also get a college education at a whole variety of institutions and you don't necessarily need to just win a prize." but desiree ahrens is a mother of three childrenáá and sees firstáhand how the pressure cooker starts at an early age. "there's lots of pressure on kids that i never had even at a young level at kindergarten to do so many hours of this and that." she says parents are far more involved now than they were in the eighties. "there's a lot of tracking we have to do as parents. i'm very involved and i know a lot of what's going on in their classroom whereas i don't think my mom ever knew what we were studying in class at this age." nashauna johnsonálenoir has five girls. she understands the measures the wealthy and powerful took áá since society places a high value on diplomas from certain schools. "when you are applying for employment, they won't consider you unless you have a certain school on your resume." johnsonálenoir isn't eager to judge the parents accused in the admissions scandal. "a lot of parents will go to certain extents for their children." but thibouto insists áá it's about what you do with your life... not the name on a diploma. "it's a misplacing of value on the wrong thing." this is the justice department's biggest college admissions prosecution. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. 50 people have been charged in 6 different states. rochester leaders are in washington dác making sure our voices are being heard