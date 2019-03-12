Clear
Rochester leaders in D.C.

They're making sure the city's voice is heard.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

states. rochester leaders are in washington dác making sure our voices are being heard and talking with lawmakers for the national league of cities. today our leaders spent the day talking with senator klobuchar and congressman hagedorn about transportatio n in the med city. they're trying to get funding for rochester's first mass transit line. rochester is going to submit an application for a 30 million dollar small starts federal grant to get the transit line done. council member michael wojcik says it's needed as the city "what we're trying to do here is anyone who has ever done the difficulties and driving downtown or finding a parking spot or figuring out how they're getting to and from work ok this is a big part of that solution we can't do things the way we've always done them." wojcik says he expects rochester's grant application to be extremely competetive with other cities á so he's feeling optimistic./// just ahead... continuing coverage. where the progress toward a new
