Speech to Text for Justice Council Meeting

soon á people in southeastern minnesota who experience a mental health crisis will have access to care right in olmsted county... thanks to a 5 million dollar state bond fund. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan went to the olmsted county justice council meeting for an update on the new mental health crisis center's progress. brooke?/// george á nearly 1 in 3 adults in olmsted county alone have reported having a mental health condition á according to the county's community health improvement plan. now, the city and county are teaming up to help them.xxx a member of julie tackett's family has a mental illness that led to their incarceration. "i began to have a glimpse of what happens to our mentally ill when they're in a correctional setting and that didn't really sit right with me so i began to advocate for that family member." she feels there is no middle ground for the mentally ill. its either jail or a hospitalá but a facility dedicated to treating the mentally ill will help immenesly. "when you have a place of healing that is not correctionall y focused that the mentally ill can help self manage their own illness with the support and love from their own families and i am really excited to learn more about what olmsted county is going to do for our loved ones." and it won't just be for people in an acute crisis. "it could really be as much as someone needing to come in for some support through depression or grief and it may not even need a level of care from the hospital or have any interactions with law enforcement they just need some extra support." the center will involve multiple organizations, olmsted medical center, the mayo clinic, even local law enforcement, all working to make sure anyone in need gets help. "we're often seeing these folks with no where to go on a friday at 7 o clock in the evening but they need that extra support so we're here to support everybody and do it together. this is a really big community lift." the crisis center will be able to serve people across 10 counties here in southeast minnesota so this will be huge... especially as the city continues to grow./// thank you brooke. construction on the facility is expected to begin in 20á20.///