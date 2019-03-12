Speech to Text for STEAM festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

applications./// picking a career when you're young isn't an easy task. but we wanted to help out by doing some recruiting of our own. today káiámát news three's brian tabick is looking for our next reporterááat the osage science á technology á engineering á arts á and math festival.xxx my name is derrick larrison and i'm at the steam festival. being a tv newshound isn't only about doing live reports on a daily basis. this is zack and i'm at the steam festival. lauren adams and i'm at the steam festival with my bff brently. you have to write and edit all of your stories. so i push i. when you are in first gradeáá you have plenty of time to ponder your future. so, we made the rounds. <how does this thing work? well you are going to hold this and each one is going to make a different sound.> from learning science and technology to conservation. tweezers who has a beak like tweezers. there are over 40 different stations students can visit to learn what's needed in various fields. it was a great opportunity to learn about a career they'd like to try... including the job of television journalist. <after all the exhibits that we looked at do you still want to be a tv reporter? yes and a zoo keeper. in osage derrick osage school leaders say they're hoping to make this event an annual thing./// and brian wasn't alone in