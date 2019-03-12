Clear
NIACC women's basketball earns two seed in NJCAA National Tournament

It's tourney time! NIACC will head to the NJCAA National Tournament next week.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 9:01 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 9:01 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for NIACC women's basketball earns two seed in NJCAA National Tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10. speaking of teams that will be heading to some big time tournaments, the niacc women's basketball team will be heading to the nájácáaáa national tourney next week. the trojans today received the two seed and will face 15th seed wayne county next tuesday on the campus of north arknasas college. niacc has been having a huge season this year, holding a 27á5 record while winning their last 15 games. the offense has been a reason why, although a young team, the group averages nearly 95 points
