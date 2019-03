Speech to Text for Longtime Century coach Keith Kangas passes away

to 40. sad news in rochester today, former longtime century and mayo head baseball coach keith kangas has passed away at the age of 62. kangas was the first head coach for century, helping lead the school to their first ever state championship in 2003, before retiring