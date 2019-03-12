Speech to Text for Tracking Warming Temps and Rain, Rain, Rain.

lowerthird2 anchor:george mallet sara knox news@kimt.com weather-live-4 weather-live-5 a storm system to the southwest continues to move slowly northward, sending a surge of warmth and moisture our way. by the end of the evening commute, all of us will be seeing rain - light to moderate, with rain becoming more drizzle coming into the evening and overnight. temperatures will remain above freezing from here through the midweek which will assist with snow melt and keep precip as all rain. this will not only lead toward a flood threat but contribute toward the development of dense fog across the area through the duration. fog will likely continue as most of our snow will be gone by thursday evening. however, the system finally passes and temperatures cool thursday evening into the night allowing for a brief changeover from rain to snow. accumulations are expected to be minor. winds will remain breezy, gusting near 35 mph, through the next 72 hours - which will make friday feel a bit "chilly" despite temperatures being in the lower 30s. an areal flood watch is in effect for the entire area the middle of this week as stream levels are expected to rise and poor drainage areas will experience flooding. remember, turn around don't drown! mild air continues for the weekend with highs in the mid 30's and sun returning. we could hit 40 again on monday as sunshine generally continues. tonight: scattered rain/areas of dense fog. lows: mid 30s. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. wednesday: moderate to heavy showers/thunde rstorms possible/areas of fog. highs: upper 40s. winds: south southeast at 10 to 25 mph. gusts near 35 mph. wednesday night: rain continues/areas of fog. lows: upper 30s. winds: southeast at 10 to 25 mph. gusts near 35 mph. thank you sara. / flood insurance-stngr-2 with the warmer temperatures