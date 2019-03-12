Clear
Veterans Home Project Moving Forward

The project in Preston has good momentum going

the future veterans home in preston is another step closer to becoming a reality. coáchair of the veterans home committee ron scheevel (scayá vil)... a veteran himself... and preston city administrator joe hoffman tell kimt they are working on wrapping up phase 2 of the projectá including local fundraising and the design process. the land survey near the water tower was recently completed á and within the next few weeks á the city will officially purchase the plot for somewhere around 200á thousand to 250áthousand dollars. for the most part á local leaders have completed everything (they can do to make the veterans home a reality. a real journey, challenging at times, from highs and lows, peaks and valleys in the journey to we're feeling really good about everything now. on april 15 á the federal application for the project is due.
