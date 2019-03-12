Speech to Text for Veterans Home Project Moving Forward

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the future veterans home in preston is another step closer to becoming a reality. coáchair of the veterans home committee ron scheevel (scayá vil)... a veteran himself... and preston city administrator joe hoffman tell kimt they are working on wrapping up phase 2 of the projectá including local fundraising and the design process. the land survey near the water tower was recently completed á and within the next few weeks á the city will officially purchase the plot for somewhere around 200á thousand to 250áthousand dollars. for the most part á local leaders have completed everything (they can do to make the veterans home a reality. a real journey, challenging at times, from highs and lows, peaks and valleys in the journey to we're feeling really good about everything now. on april 15 á the federal application for the project is due./// depending on how your brain works. math a real journey, challenging at times, from highs and lows, peaks and valleys in the journey to we're feeling really good about everything now. on april 15 á the federal application for the project