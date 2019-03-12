Speech to Text for Calls Flooding in for Flood Insurance

the snow piles in our yards will melt away, kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out if flood insurance could help protect homes from being damaged by snow runoff. she joins us live now á annalise?xxx katie á george... if you're concerned about the snow piles against your home causing you problems... there are things homeowners can do to help prevent water from seeping in... such as shoveling snow away from your foundation. that's what i found one rochester homeowner doing today.xxx nat: shovel "we've never had water before, but we've never had this much snow either." gary scheuneman says he's lived at his home for 42 years á and has never had an issue with flooding caused by melting snow... but he's taking measures to protect his foundation just in case. "i'm just trying to remove a little bit of the snow away from the front of the house just a little bit just a little preventative for hopefully not getting any water inside." insurance broker bill nystrom at atlas insurance brokers says in the last 2 weeks á a few people each day are calling to inquire about flood insurance. "or they're calling in asking how water is covered because they're concerned about the melting snow." he says that flood insurance (might cover some water damage from snow melt á depending on how bad it is... but flood policies are designed for a major catastrophic event á not necessarily for snow runoff. "a major, major rain storm comes or if a river comes way over, flows into your house. that's kind of considered a flood, not melting snow is considered a flood, at least to me its not." if the snow sitting against your house is the main reason you're interested in flood insurance... nystrom explains that's typically (not the purpose of the policy. "a flood policy is typically there for a catastrophic issue, not a minor issue and typically you can get it fixed or move the snow away from your house so it doesn't leak. and this is an unusual winter. we've got more snow than i've ever seen." there's also a 30 day waiting period before policies kick in if you purchase flood insurance right now. if your sump pump or your sewer can't keep up with drainage and backs up á nystrom tells me (those issues are often covered in homeowners policies. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. the army corp (core) of engineers is coming to rochester tomorrow morning to examine the snow and see what kind of risk the city has for flooding.///