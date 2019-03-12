Speech to Text for School Entrance Closed

from gage elementary in rochester to the schools in byron... snow and ice are plaguing rooftops at local districts... and now osage middle school is feeling the effects. take a look... icicles line the rooftop and a frozen slab covered the sidewalk in front. that's why the superintenden t decided to close the entrance. reportedly, this isn't a new issue á but it is one administrators are hoping to address.xxx "we want to work on our drainage or guttering system to make sure that we don't have this problem maybe next year." hejhal (heyá hall) says they will keep the door closed until the ice melts away./// a