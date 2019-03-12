Clear
Golden Apple Award

Mrs. Pickar is our latest honoree

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jaralyn pickar is the latest recipient of the golden apple award. and speaking with past students á they say she makes it easier for them to learn. no doubt about it, algebra can be mindá numbing. but kennedy baker and alyson walker studied with an algebra teacher who ensured the curriculum made sense. "she does a lot of problems with all the students, instead of just giving us the problem." while they're no longer in pickar's classes... they say what she taught them has carried over to other math courses. "she really helps extend our learning to make sure we're prepared for other classes." pickar attended forest city high school herself... and is now working side by side with teachers who taught her. she's got a system for making a tough subject easier. > "i try to break it down piece by piece, and show them here's a little positivity, you did this, now let's add a little more. you can do that too, i just try to change it up, and keep them going, keep them positive." she's scene improvement even among students who've struggled with math. "i don't want math to be scary to them, so i try to take that tension off and show them that they could do that. everyone i see in public is like i hate math, but i want to change their minds on that. it's not so bad, everyone can do it."
