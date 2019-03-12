Speech to Text for Warming center donations

thanks sara./// the weather is starting to warmáup... so you may be wondering why the rochester warming shelter is staying open all month. the extended hours are actually part of a new study... and now they need donations. kimt news three's maleeha kamal shows us how you can help.xxx the olmstead county has teamed up with the salvation army for a human study to see if a winter shelter will solve the homeless issue in rochester. the warming shelter has now been open for 24 days straight... rebecca snap with the salvation army says its twice as much as they're used to. "we never want to turn anybody away." with extended hours means more people... keith is one of those people currently getting good use out of the shelter. "the volunteers here are very great. i'm thankful for that being stranded out in the cold nowhere to go its good that someone is there with open doors." he say it can be hard for people to truly understand the struggles of the homeless population. while the salvation army say although everyone has different needs they're hoping while providing a warm place to stay will help folks get back on their feet. "it's easy to number homeless people and think of it as one lump issue but all of these people are coming to us with a lot of different stories and background and reason and one thing we need to remember is that they are people." snap says that the county will take this data and see if it is a permanent solution. in rochester maleeha kamal kimt news three./// if you would like to donate... snapp says they need things like granola bars and water bottles so their clients can take the items with them during the day. for a full list head on over to out website kimt dot com and look for this story under local news./// good news as we get closer to the summer