Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cities ask residents to clear snow and ice from storm drains

In Albert Lea, the Adopt-a-Drain program has residents taking charge of keeping drains clear year round.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 5:47 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Cities ask residents to clear snow and ice from storm drains

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

drains that remain covered in snow and ice could lead to more flooding issues if we see heavy rain this week. clearing paths to drains-vo-1 lowerthird2line:clearing paths to drains mason city, ia because of the number of drains that still need to be cleared... some communities are asking residents to help out. kathy hudson's son austin spent part of his spring break chopping away at a massive ice block in their driveway. she says clearing the drain does a favor not just for the city - but for your neighbors as well.xxx clearing paths to drains-sot-1 lowerthird2line:kathy hudson mason city, ia "that would be a tremendous help. that's something that i'm sure that we'll do this afternoon." some cities including albert lea have initiated adopt a drain programs... which allow residents to sign up to clean a storm drain - keeping it free of leaves... snow and debris all year long. / yale... georgetown...
Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Tracking warmth and rain showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Warming Temps and Rain, Rain, Rain.

Image

Veterans Home Project Moving Forward

Image

Calls Flooding in for Flood Insurance

Image

School Entrance Closed

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

Warming center donations

Image

Cities ask residents to clear snow and ice from storm drains

Image

MN Senate shoots down recreational marijuana bill

Image

Goats killed in barn fire

Image

Family engagement meeting

Community Events