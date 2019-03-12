Speech to Text for Cities ask residents to clear snow and ice from storm drains

drains that remain covered in snow and ice could lead to more flooding issues if we see heavy rain this week. clearing paths to drains-vo-1 lowerthird2line:clearing paths to drains mason city, ia because of the number of drains that still need to be cleared... some communities are asking residents to help out. kathy hudson's son austin spent part of his spring break chopping away at a massive ice block in their driveway. she says clearing the drain does a favor not just for the city - but for your neighbors as well.xxx clearing paths to drains-sot-1 lowerthird2line:kathy hudson mason city, ia "that would be a tremendous help. that's something that i'm sure that we'll do this afternoon." some cities including albert lea have initiated adopt a drain programs... which allow residents to sign up to clean a storm drain - keeping it free of leaves... snow and debris all year long. / yale... georgetown...