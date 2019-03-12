Speech to Text for MN Senate shoots down recreational marijuana bill

many eyes trained on the minnesota legislative session... legalizing recreational marijuana. but that bill was shot down monday by a minnesota senate panel... making it unlikely that any recreational weed legislation will pass this year. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in our rochester studio with how those in rochester are reacting to the news.xxx rec marijuana struck down-lintro-2 katie and george - whenever i speak to people about this topic... there's many arguments for and against marijuana in the recreational sense. the state of minnesota does already allow for medical use under strict guidelines... and some i spoke with today told me that program should be improved before anything else moves forward.xxx rec marijuana struck down-pkg-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:continuing coverage recreational marijuana in minnesota kimt news 3 the debate over legalizing marijuana for recreational use continues. rec marijuana struck down-pkg-4 you have two different kids of people. some that are looking to get benefits from it and some that are looking not to reap the benefits of what it can do for your body but more for what it can do as a high. rec marijuana struck down-pkg-3 so many people smoke recreationally ya know and all they're trying to do is just have some fun. that's it. they're not really trying to go out and do things that people using harder drugs would do, ya know they are like the 70s stoners ya know they just want to chill out and relax. rec marijuana struck down-pkg-6 if you meet the requirements in minnesota - you can get the drug for medicinal use. critics argue that's not good enough... rec marijuana struck down-pkg-5 the medicinal program here in minnesota is very, very restrictive. rec marijuana struck down-pkg-7 med city vapors is a shop that hopes to fill the void with cannabidiol - or c-b-d... a chemical that comes from cannabis. aches, pains, migraines, multiple sclerosis, fibro myalgia, nerve pain, cancer, just a whole myriad of afflictions and cbd's effective for them and they're finding relief. unlike t-h-c... c-b-d does not make you feel 'high'. but if there was a recreational program in the state - shops that get licensed to serve marijuana clientele would have a larger base. most people who go into a recreational store - or dispensary - are going in there to find something to get high, same way you go into a liquor store to find alcohol to relax and get drunk, they're not really looking for the medicinal benefits. where as people who are looking specifically for cbd are looking for those medicinal properties that the cbd can provide. / rec marijuana struck down-ltag-2 proponents cite the medical benefits... as well as the money the state would get from taxing the drug. opponents warn about impaired driving and the effect on teen drug use. live in the rochester studio - calyn thompson - kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. minnesota governor tim walz has said he would sign a bill legalizing recreational marijuana if it reached his desk. / osage