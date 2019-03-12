Speech to Text for Goats killed in barn fire

rural freeborn county is left picking up the pieces after a fire competely engulfs a barn housing dozens of goats. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox went to the scene and spoke to the family about the loss.xxx goats killed in fire-pkgll-1 goats killed in fire-pkgll-4 vo: over the last 24-hours - goat farmer dawn carlson has been in a haze. goats killed in fire-pkgll-5 sot: there was flames and smoke and when we opened the door it just went off. goats killed in fire-pkgll-6 vo:last evening this barn was engulfed in flames...now all that's left is a charred shell... but it's not the barn that's the most devestating - it's what was inside. sot: so i lost 50- goats mamas and babies...25 babies vo:hollandale... clarks grove and myrtle fire departments all helped battle the blaze. deputies say flames were coming from both ends of the barn - leading to 80-thousand dollars in damage. sot: all my babies that the last four years i raised...raising these fainting goats and i helped deliever many of them. vo:while emotions are still raw... carlson is grateful for the community stepping in to help. sot: hey if you need i'll give you this goat, if you need a place farm. if you need feed if you need hay. all the bad things that are happening in the world this is proof that humanity is still good and that god is still watching over us. vo:reporting in hayward jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / the state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the