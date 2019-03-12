Speech to Text for 50 goats killed in barn fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a devastating situation for a southern minnesta family. about fifty goats are dead... after a barn fire in rural freeborn county. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox has the latest from the scene.xxx i'm here on the hawkeye farms in hayward were as you can see right behind me there's nothing but a charred exterior of where many goats use to live. a devasting evening for dawn carlson... she owns a farm that breed and sells goats. she was inside her home when she saw her barn up in flames... that was housing 50á goats. deputies say flames were coming from both ends of the barn... carlson tells me she went into the barn to save the as many as she could... only two were saved... fury and thanos. the fact that we have two little baby goats out of that horrible thing right now the cause of the fire is unknown... and cost of damage is around 80á thousand dollars. carlson is looking on the bright side as she deals with the loss of her business and animals. reporting in hayward jeremiah hollandale... clarks grove and myrtle fire departments all helped