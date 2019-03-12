Speech to Text for Repairing damage to the Freeborn County Courthouse

warmer weather in the forecast... we're still feeling the impacts of this brutal winter. and that includes ice dams. the freeborn county board of commissioners is figuring how to fix the historic courthouse in albert lea. part of the ceiling is leaking... so something needs to be done soon to prevent it from getting worse. and even this winter was a tough one... the weather isn't oneá percent to blame for the issue.xxx this is not so much limited to the weather now but in lack of attention from previous years. there will be a building committee that will meet to discuss how to preseve and protect the histortic courthouse.///