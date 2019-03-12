Clear
Repairing damage to the Freeborn County Courthouse

The brutal winter has taken a toll on the historic building.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 4:41 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Repairing damage to the Freeborn County Courthouse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

warmer weather in the forecast... we're still feeling the impacts of this brutal winter. and that includes ice dams. the freeborn county board of commissioners is figuring how to fix the historic courthouse in albert lea. part of the ceiling is leaking... so something needs to be done soon to prevent it from getting worse. and even this winter was a tough one... the weather isn't oneá percent to blame for the issue.xxx this is not so much limited to the weather now but in lack of attention from previous years. there will be a building committee that will meet to discuss how to preseve and protect the histortic courthouse.///
Tracking warmth and rain showers.
