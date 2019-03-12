Speech to Text for Tracking Rain, Warmth, and Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

forecast... (((weather at wall((( our big march thaw will begin today as a strong area of low pressure to the west will kick in winds from the south helping to deliver warmth and moisture á lots of it. temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing late this morning where they will stay for another 54 hours or so. overall, we will reach highs in the upper 30's by midnight. clouds and rain will quickly overrun the area and by the afternoon we will have scattered light to moderate rain showers through the evening. rain will become light and isolated tonight with drizzle and areas of dense fog likely tonight thanks to melting snow pumping in extra moisture to the atmosphere. steady rain returns wednesday morning with moderate to at times heavy rain for the rest of the day. some thunderstorm s will be possible as highs increase to the mid 40's. rain will become light again for wednesday night with scattered light to moderate rain showers for thursday where highs will be in the lower to mid 40's. fog will likely continue as most of our snow will be gone by thursday pm. however, the system finally passes and temperatures cool thursday evening into the night allowing for a brief changeover from rain to snow. accumulations are expected to be minor. mild air continues for the weekend with highs in the mid 30's and sun returning. we could hit 40 again on monday as sunshine generally continues. today: scattered pm rain showers (light to moderate)/area s of fog. highs: upper 30s. winds: south at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: light rain showers and drizzle/areas of dense fog. lows: mid 30s. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. wednesday: moderate to heavy rain/thunderst orms possible/areas of fog. highs: middle 40's. winds: thanks brandon.