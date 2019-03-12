Speech to Text for Preparing for possible flooding

with warmer temperatures and rain in the forecast... the national weather service is predicting possible flooding throughout the area. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with how some are preparing. annalisa? tyler and arielle, the rain is expected to start this afternoon and stay pretty constant until thursday... pair that with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, it has people preparing. residents in rochester know that with warm temperatures and a forecast full of rain... flooding could be on the way. it's going to flood, no doubt about it. it's going to get up to 40 degrees they're saying... so i look for some flooding, and people don't need that. which is why many people like alan johnsurd are preparing while they can. i've raked off the roof several times, try to keep the snow away from the house as much as possible. there's so much snow we don't quite know what to do with it anymore. rochester public works is also doing their part... widening streets of snow and clearing storm drains so water can leave the streets quickly. captain mike bromberg with olmsted county emergency management is monitoring the weather. with all the work the county has put into preventing floods over the years... we're thinking we're in a good spot as far as flooding but he still advises people to prepare, as he's going to. i don't have the hose out yet this morning. so, that's an evening project, to get my sump pump hose out and get that ready and running clear. officials also suggest clearing storm drains in front of your home, clearing snow from the house... and making sure the snow is on the downgrade depending on your house. the community... preparing for mother nature's worst, but hoping for the best. captain bromberg also wants to warn motorists to avoid driving through puddles if possible saying you never really know how deep a puddle can be. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3. and with more flooding possible as spring gets underway... minnesota lawmakers are trying to help out. republicans are proposing to add 20 million dollars to the nowá empty disaster assistance contingency account. and if approved by the minnesota legislature, democratic governor tim walz's current budget proposal would give tená million dollars.