Surge in young voter turnout in Minnesota

election season can bring the best and the worst out of people... but either way á the goal is to bring people to the polls. and in minnesota... there has been a surge of young voters casting their ballots. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox went out to find out why.xxx whether you want to see a red sweep or a blue wave. one way to kind of make a difference is to do your part is to vote. it seems minnesotans ages 18 to 29 are casting their ballots. state data shows almost 40ápercent of eligible voters in that age group particiated in the 20á18 midterms. that's up 21á percent from 20á14. trent kanitz is a young voter á and says younger generations are more aware of politics than ever before. a lot of people that could vote now couldn't vote in the previous election and they were learning what they can do for them. while there is an increase state wide... what about here locally. i'm here at city hall to find out. city clerk á anissa hollingshead says the city doesn't have local data on voters ages.. but says there was an overall greater turnout in the last election. turnout was just under 73á percent in the cities so up from about 55 in the upper 50's in 2014 so good pickup overall. so will this momentum continue into the 20á20 presidental election? kanitz thinks so. one of my professors say the difference between a couple of officials is a couple of votes so if you say your vote doesn't matter it's totally a lie. reporting in while there was an increase in young voters á older voters are (still more likely to cast their ballot.