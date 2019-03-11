Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sexual assault policy

The way Rochester Police respond to sexual assault situations could change.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Sexual assault policy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

everyone to other the way rochester police respond to sexual assault calls could soon be changing. about 93 percent of rápá d officers have gone through sexual assault training. but the policy oversight commission is reviewing the policy... and wants to know whether a victim's gender plays a role in who responds. chief franklin says a victim can request a male or female... or even the ethnicity of an officer responding... but staff is "we expect empathy and compassion from our officers when responding to this so we want to make the reporting process for the victim as easy and as simple as possible for them so it doesn't reá traumatize them." rápád officers will soon get special training in dealing with victims who have endured trauma./// a bill set to legalize recreational
Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 1°
Tracking our March Thaw - plenty of melting, plenty of rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Surge in young voter turnout in Minnesota

Image

Sexual assault policy

Image

RRMR closes exercise room

Image

Highlights: John Marshall and Austin reach section title game

Image

Clearing culverts and storm drains

Image

Tracking the Rainy Week Ahead

Image

Upgrades to water facilities in Britt

Image

Clearing Roofs of Snow and Ice

Image

Daylight Saving Time & Driving

Image

Steam causing concerns in Rochester

Community Events