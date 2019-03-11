Speech to Text for RRMR closes exercise room

the melting hasn't really gotten started. snow piles are still causing plenty of trouble. the rockford rudd marble rock schools closed down their exercise room because of all the snow on the roof. gutters have been damaged at the only gym in the city. the schools hired a contractor to clear the roof ááá but that job is going to cost about eight hundred bucks. it may be money well spent.xxx we have the potential with that coming off to do damage to the sides of our buildings and also to our doors and osage middle school is dealing with a similar problem. they've closed the main entrance to the building because of snow and ice. they're diverting