Speech to Text for Highlights: John Marshall and Austin reach section title game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

section basketball playoffs are finally back after the snow and we've got the highlights. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins us, and zach i heard matthew hurt had another big night./// 44 points and 13 rebounds. what could have been his final game as a john marshall rocket, his team wanted to keep their season going as we finally played the section 3a and 4a semifinals. the third seeded new prague trojans facing matthew hurt and the rockets, john marshall was fired up for this one and this place was rocking. right off the start hurt is taller than you the putback off the miss, he had a lot of points tonight. new prague with the ball now, check out this pass to a streaking tyler kemp and the layup is good to go. but then it's hurt off the double team the pass to a wide open jacob daing and if you leave him alone he's gonna hit it. hurt was primarily guarded by the six foot 10 nathan brusseau of new prague, but look at hurt he makes it look easy he goes through three defenders for the basket. the john marshall faithful was out in full force today. the rockets will head to the section title game for the seventh straight year, they'll try to upend lakeville north who have beaten them in each of three a semifinals between the top seeded austin packers and the five seeded red wing wingers. this one took a little to get going, but the wingers answer first marcus walm hits the layup to give his team the early lead. then it's the austin defense that steps up dongrin deng with the rejection. then it's deng again with the chase down he's too filthy. then on the other end the outlet pass to gore deng who gets the friendly roll to bury the triple. packers are feeling good. the red wing defense get's one back here, carson nystuen with the steal... in the paint he gives it up to dontray johnson who loses it but somehow puts it in anyway. back to the packers again it's dongrin deng with the splash from the outside. austin will head to the 3áa finals they win 67