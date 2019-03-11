Speech to Text for Clearing culverts and storm drains

and that threat of melting this week is keeping public works operators busy á opening storm drains and culverts. rockford employees say it takes about half a day to clear all the ice and snow away from the 25 foot long pipe. the director does ask people every year to try and not push the snow in the culvert but á in some ways á that's easier said than we try to tell people not to cover up the intakes but a year like this year it's pretty impossible. schweizer says they will have crews out working again tomorrow preparing for the runoff and rain.///