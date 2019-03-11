Speech to Text for Tracking the Rainy Week Ahead

the sunshine certainly feels great after our messy weekend and area roadways are recovering very quickly thanks to all the melting. that being said, temperatures will be dropping back into the teens tonight and refreezing is possible á especially on sidewalks and untreated roadways. patchy fog will develop due to the day's melting snow and will last through the morning hours. a powerful system set to bring near a foot of snow to our friends to the southwest will be bringing plenty of rain and wind our way starting as early as tuesday afternoon. this will have a big effect on our existing snowpack, temperatures, and winds. this system will bring much warmer air our way alongside an excess of precipitation. temperatures will climb into the upper 30s for tuesday and into the 40s for wednesday and thursday. rain chances will begin tuesday afternoon and last through thursday before a chance for a rain/snow mix returns coming into friday morning. winds will pick up from the south, gusting around 25 to 30 mph through the week, staying breezy for all of friday. rapid melting of the snow pack and additional rain will lead to areas of flooding and rising streams. overall, temperatures will be above freezing for over 48 straight hours from tuesday through thursday. temperatures will remain mild into the weekend with sunny skies. tonight: patchy fog developing/mos tly clear. lows: mid teens. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: increasing clouds/breezy/ scattered pm rain. highs: upper 30s. winds: south southeast at 10 to 20 mph. gusts near 25 mph. tuesday night: rain