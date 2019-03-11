Clear
Upgrades to water facilities in Britt

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 6:47 PM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

it's an upgrade that can't come soon enough. the community of britt is planning to upgrade its water and wastewater treatment facilities. the current facilities are far past their normal life expectancy... and need to be improved to meet eápáa and iowa dánár regulations. at the city council meeting last week á an engineer with bolton and menk recommended addressing the water treatment side of things first. kay allen hopes the upgrades improve efficiency.xxx "i think they should meet all the guidelines that are required, and even go above and beyond them. because it's been my experience when i've looked at water several times in different cities i've lived in, and they are all meeting the basic minimum requirements but i think we deserve the best water we can get." the engineer is in the process of submitting the city's integrated plan to the dáná r.///
Tracking our March Thaw - plenty of melting, plenty of rain.
