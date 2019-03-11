Speech to Text for Clearing Roofs of Snow and Ice

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

snows... it ends up on your roof. tonight á we're checking in with local roofing companies to see how they're continuing to help homeowners this winter. kimt news three's calyn thompson has our story.xxx as winter begins to melt away... roofing companies are answering the call from homeowners to help push the process along. with crews not only getting a little help from the sun... but steam. "steam is important, as to not damage the roof any more than the ice dam has caused." as they remove the build up of ice on roofs... they're working to prevent damage and costs. at $250 dollars an hour... weather shield roofing says it would cost a homeowner a grand to 15á hundred dollars for a day's work. but they say that's far less than what you'd pay for a leaky roof or water damage. as we showed you in february... midwesterners continue to learn to not just tear down the hanging ice. "i tried that years ago on another house and all it did was pull the shingles off." but turn to the experts for help. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3.///