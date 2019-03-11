Speech to Text for Daylight Saving Time & Driving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rake./// does the start of daylight saving time have you feeling a little groggy? today as we all adjust, state troopers want to remind us to be alert... and aware of the dangers that lurk on dark roads in the early morning. kimt news three's maleeha kamal caught up with drivers making the time transition. daylight savings is having a huge impact on drivers. the weather conditions mixed with time change has folks in the med city feeling a little bit out of sync. february weather in march... it's just i don't know what season it is or what time of day. "it kind of messed with my schedule. i woke up a little bit later than planned." sergeant troy christianson says the confusion is making its way to the roadways. he says people trying to hurry to their destination made things messy this morning... he saw a bunch wrecks. "a lot of it is that they are driving to fast for the conditions and they are not aware of the ice on the roads but it's also important that motorist are aware of turning their headlights on in the morning because it's dark again and so we want to make sure motorist turn their headlights on so they are visible." state patrol says they want drivers to be mindful of road conditions this week. reporting in rochester maleeha kamal to make sure you're safe on the roads as you adjust to daylight saving time and the changing weather conditions á sergeant christianson recommends giving yourself more time to get to your destinations.///