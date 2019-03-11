Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Steam causing concerns in Rochester

The steam is coming from a leaking pipe underneath 4th St.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 5:32 PM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 5:32 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Steam causing concerns in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

drive on fourth street southeast in rochester... you will likely see a lot of steam. that's because of an issue with some underground pipes that help heat buildings like city hall and the mayo civic center. last year... some leaks were discovered along the steam line. the county environmental department is now working to fix those leaks. all that steam creates some concerns for residents like amber knowles. she lives on fourth street and says during the colder months the steam can be distracting... especially while driving.xxx the one right down the road there that was really bad but they obviously fixed that a few weeks ago and that was right at the corner. when you're taking a right, so there could have been somebody walking and you could hit them. the county environmental resource department is still working out the details on expected road closures and a timeline for the
Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Tracking our March Thaw - plenty of melting, plenty of rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Daylight Saving Time & Driving

Image

Steam causing concerns in Rochester

Image

Andrew Yang campaigns in Mason City

Image

Clearing snow and ice dams off of roofs

Image

Man accused of throwing knives at police

Image

My Money - Tips to pay off credit cards quickly

Image

Dr. Oz - Workout tips for seniors

Image

Tracking Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Today

Image

NIACC defeats Kirkwood for Region XI title; will head to NJCAA Tournament

Image

Bike trail in Mason City

Community Events