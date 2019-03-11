Speech to Text for Steam causing concerns in Rochester

drive on fourth street southeast in rochester... you will likely see a lot of steam. that's because of an issue with some underground pipes that help heat buildings like city hall and the mayo civic center. last year... some leaks were discovered along the steam line. the county environmental department is now working to fix those leaks. all that steam creates some concerns for residents like amber knowles. she lives on fourth street and says during the colder months the steam can be distracting... especially while driving.xxx the one right down the road there that was really bad but they obviously fixed that a few weeks ago and that was right at the corner. when you're taking a right, so there could have been somebody walking and you could hit them. the county environmental resource department is still working out the details on expected road closures and a timeline for the