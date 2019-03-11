Speech to Text for Andrew Yang campaigns in Mason City

today á a presidential candidate looking to win the support of democrats in the 20á20 election stopped in mason city to talk to voters. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us now live in mason city. alex á who is this candidate? xxx katie á the man is andrew yang. the 44áyearáold entrepreneur is running for president on the democratic ticket. he and a supporter i spoke with believe that his background as a political outsider and businessman will set him apart from others that are running in 20á20.xxx a crowd gathered at hyá vee east this morning as yang shared his vision for the country. william heathershaw was in attendance. "i got to hear andrew the first time two months ago, and because of that, i became such a passionate guy for his campaign because he makes an incredible amount of sense." because of yang's background as an entrepreneur and his alternative ways of solving problems... heathershaw feels it could give him a leg up over others running. "he says well, we have these assumptions of these issues, but let's really think about these issues in depth. and once we have a holistic idea, let's think about how to solve these problems." yang feels that his message can resonate with not just democrats... but also those on the other side of the political spectrum. "i think that america is looking for a different approach to solve the problems. we've had this sinking feeling that our government is falling behind the curve, and i'm running for president to hopefully modernize us and get us caught up for the 21st century." since his campaign began in november 20á 17... his support has grown to the point where he would have nearly enough donations to participate in the democratic debates this summer. regardless of what side you sit politically á heathershaw encourages voters to check out his platform. "there are quite a few youtube videos that you can look right now that has andrew on fox news programs where a lot of these people that comment on these videos that are quite supportive of andrew's candidacy." yang is also visitng other locations in iowa this week á inlcuding waterloo á des moines á and iowa city. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. yang is one of 13 democrats running for