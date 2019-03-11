Clear
Clearing snow and ice dams off of roofs

A Rochester woman says she felt like she had to get on top of her home to protect her property from damage caused by the weight of snow and ice.on her roof.

reprieve from snow á slush and rain... and it's giving people some time to clear their roofs. roofing company crews are busy today... removing snow and ice dams. and one minnesotan we caught up with took it upon herself to hop up on the roof over the weekend to remove the wet, heavy snow. she posted these pictures on her facebook page... and tells us she had to do something in order to protect her home.xxx our roofs are built to withstand weather, but everything has a limit. and with this much snow and as wet and heavy as it is, it's just something you can't neglect. coming up on kimt news 3 at six... hear how much a roofing company crew could cost you up front... but save you in the long run.///
Tracking our March Thaw - plenty of melting, plenty of rain.
