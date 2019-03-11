Speech to Text for Man accused of throwing knives at police

first á we are looking into how police responded to a scene where they say a man threw knives at officers. officers were called out to a home on the oneáthousand block of first street northá east in mason city last night. they say shortly after they arrived on scene á a man started throwing large knives at them á missing them by a few feet. kimt news 3's brian tabick is talking with police today about how they dealt with the dangerous confrontation. he joins us now live á brian á what are you katie officers say this situation could have turned even worse very quickly. i just spoke to a captain with the mason city police department a few minutes ago about what happened when officers arrived.xxx mason city police captaimckelves arrived á they found martin standing in the door way with two large knives. while they tried calming him downááim told brody boggus was trying to get between the officers... making the situation worse. after arresting boggus for interference with official acts... they began trying to calm martin down again... but that didn't work. police shot him with bean bag roundsááthat's when martin threw a kitchen knife which went between two officersááthey then used more bean bag rounds and a taser which missed. martin went back in the homeáá officers followed using a taser again to finally get him restrained... but i'm told this could have had a very different outcome. officers on scene for one to try bean bags for one to try tasers for the other guy or officers to subdue the other guy but like i said this can quickly change if you are out manned you know, out matched. /// coming up at six áá i am taking a look at what kind of equipment officers have to protect themselves from weapons such as knives being thrown at them. live in mason city á brian tabick á kimt news 3./// thank you brian. martin has already posted bail and been released from jail./// police