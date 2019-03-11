Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
My Money - Tips to pay off credit cards quickly
Here are some tips to get ahead.
Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 11:17 AM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 11:17 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
27°
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
23°
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
27°
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
27°
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
22°
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Tracking mild temperatures and sunny skies to start the week.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
2 hospitalized after three-vehicle collision in Freeborn County
Tracking roadways: Trouble spots on north Iowa, southern Minnesota roads
Court docs: Mason City man throws large knives at police responding to alleged domestic incident
Gov. Walz and Sen. Smith visit dairy farm hit by blizzard
Local standout wrestlers share bond as Iowa commits
Police: Clear Lake women charged with ongoing criminal conduct after multiple thefts from retailer
Austin police: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after alleged domestic assault
Rochester shooter found not guilty due to mental illness
Why pancreatic cancer is so deadly
Gustafson scores 45 to help No. 10 Iowa take Big 10 title
Latest Video
My Money - Tips to pay off credit cards quickly
Dr. Oz - Workout tips for seniors
Tracking Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Today
NIACC defeats Kirkwood for Region XI title; will head to NJCAA Tournament
Bike trail in Mason City
Local standout wrestlers share bond as Iowa commits
Check your detectors at start of Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time
Rochester cleans up after another winter storm
Deer and turkey expo
Community Events