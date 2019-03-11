Speech to Text for Tracking Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( roads remain icy in a few spots this morning so please use caution on the morning commute. north iowa will begin monday with cloud cover with clearing skies in minnesota which have kept temperatures cooler in minnesota. expect lower to upper teens this morning on your way out the door. the north iowa clouds will eventually clear this morning giving way to sunny skies for your monday with highs in upper 20's. most of the snow pack will melt this week thanks to a system bringing very warm air and rain showers. with a stronger south wind, highs on tuesday will reach the middle 30's with rain arriving in the afternoon. this rain could be moderate but will become light and isolated for tuesday night as temperatures continue to rise. for wednesday, we are looking at highs in the lower to middle 40's with moderate to heavy rain showers at times. rapid melting of the snow pack and additional rain will lead to areas of flooding and rising streams. we see rain chances all the way through thursday before temperatures cool off thursday night into friday leading to a scattered mix thursday night to isolated snow showers friday morning. overall, temperatures will be above freezing for over 48 straight hours from tuesday through thursday. temperatures will remain mild into the weekend with sunny skies. today: mostly sunny/partly cloudy am north iowa. highs: upper 20's. winds: west at 4 to 8 mph. tonight: mostly clear/increasin g clouds and patchy fog. lows: mid teens. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: mostly cloudy/scatter ed pm rain. thanks brandon.